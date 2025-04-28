Global South NGO Platform launched

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Global South NGO Platform has officially been launched.

The decision on the establishment of the Global South NGO Platform was adopted at a forum, themed "Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World", which is underway in Baku, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Dignitaries attending the event include leaders of influential non-governmental organizations and civil society representatives from 116 countries, covering about 80 percent of the world's population.

