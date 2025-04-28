Yandex metrika counter

Global South NGO Platform launched

Global South NGO Platform launched
The Global South NGO Platform has officially been launched.

The decision on the establishment of the Global South NGO Platform was adopted at a forum, themed "Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World", which is underway in Baku, News.Az reports, citing local media

Dignitaries attending the event include leaders of influential non-governmental organizations and civil society representatives from 116 countries, covering about 80 percent of the world's population.


