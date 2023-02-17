Goal in medium and long term is expansion of Southern Gas Corridor: Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

An increase in Azerbaijan`s gas supply last year was a short-term contribution to Europe's energy security. The goal in the medium and long term is the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor proposed by Azerbaijan, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a round table on “Pipe Dreams: Future-Proofing Energy Security” held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, News.Az reports.

The head of state underlined that by 2027, it is planned to increase gas transportation through TAP from the current 11 billion cubic meters to 20 billion cubic meters, and via TANAP from 16 billion cubic meters to 31 billion cubic meters.

Recalling that a Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy was signed last year between Azerbaijan and the European Union in Baku with participation of President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President Ilham Aliyev stressed that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the field of energy will continue to expand in line with this document.

News.Az