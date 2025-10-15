Gold breaks $4,200 mark, silver rallies amid rate-cut bets

In silver, the market has been gripped by a lack of liquidity in London, sparking a worldwide hunt for metal and driving benchmark prices to soar above futures in New York. The gap between the two markets on Wednesday was about $1.05 an ounce, while the annualized on-month cost of borrowing silver was roughly 17% on Tuesday, both historically high levels.

Traders remain on edge ahead of the conclusion of the US administration’s so-called Section 232 probe into critical minerals — which includes silver, as well as platinum and palladium. The investigation has revived fears the metals could be swept up in new tariffs, even after they were officially exempt from levies in April.

The four main precious metals have surged between 60% and 82% this year, in a rally that’s dominated commodity markets. Gold’s advance has been underpinned by central-bank buying, rising holdings in exchange-traded funds, and Fed rate cuts.

Demand for havens has been aided by recurrent US-China trade tensions, threats to the Fed’s independence, and a US government shutdown. Investors have also been seeking safety in precious metals to protect themselves from the threats posed by runaway budget deficits — a phenomenon known as the “debasement trade.” Central bank buying has also been a key driver of the run-up in gold prices.