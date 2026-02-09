Gold extends gains as silver prices jump sharply

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gold futures prices rose on global exchanges during the latest trading session.

According to trading data from the COMEX Commodity Exchange in New York, the price of gold futures for April 2026 delivery increased by 1.11%, reaching $5,035 per troy ounce (31.1 grams), News.Az reports.

Silver futures also posted strong gains on COMEX.

The price of one ounce of silver for delivery in March 2026 rose by 5.85%, reaching $81.39.

News.Az