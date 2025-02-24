Gold hits near-record levels as ETF holdings surge, dollar eases
Gold (GC=F) traded close to last week’s record high as the US dollar weakened, while investors closely monitored a surge in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that could propel prices toward $3,000 an ounce.
Bullion held hear $2,940 an ounce, after notching an eighth weekly gain — the longest run since 2020, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.
Gains have been supported by a sharp increase in demand via ETFs, with holdings last week jumping by the most since 2022.
The precious metal has hit successive peaks this year, after climbing 27% in 2024, with mounting concerns over US President Donald Trump’s disruptive trade and geopolitical agendas driving demand. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. last week raised its year-end target for the metal to $3,100, saying that central-bank buying would be a key driver, as well as expanding ETFs.
Spot gold was steady at $2,940.27 an ounce at 3:27 p.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was down 0.2%, after three weeks of losses. Silver (SI=F) and platinum (PL=F) climbed, while palladium (PA=F) edged lower.