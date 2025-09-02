Gold hits record high amid weaker dollar, rate cut speculation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gold prices surged to an all-time peak on Tuesday, marking a sixth consecutive session of gains.

The rally was driven by a softer U.S. dollar and increasing expectations of an interest rate cut later this month, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $3,493.99 per ounce, as of 0348 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,508.50 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 1.4% to $3,564.40.

Trump has criticised the Federal Reserve and its chair, Jerome Powell, for months for not lowering rates, and recently took aim at Powell over a costly renovation of the central bank's Washington headquarters.

On Monday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Fed is and should be independent but added that it had "made a lot of mistakes" and defended Trump's right to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook over allegations of mortgage fraud.

Traders are currently pricing in a 90% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut on September 17, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Non-yielding gold typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment.

Rate-cut expectations and worries over the Fed's independence have weighed on the U.S. dollar (.DXY), which is languishing near a more than one-month low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for overseas buyers.

Data on Friday showed that the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.2% month-on-month and 2.6% year-on-year, both in line with expectations.

Investors are now looking forward to the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday to determine the size of an expected Fed rate cut later this month.

Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.1% to $40.71 per ounce, after hitting its highest since September 2011 in the previous session.

Platinum gained 1% to $1,415.70 and palladium fell 0.7% to $1,129.03.

