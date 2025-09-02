Gold hits record high amid weaker dollar, rate cut speculation
Gold prices surged to an all-time peak on Tuesday, marking a sixth consecutive session of gains.
The rally was driven by a softer U.S. dollar and increasing expectations of an interest rate cut later this month, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Trump has criticised the Federal Reserve and its chair, Jerome Powell, for months for not lowering rates, and recently took aim at Powell over a costly renovation of the central bank's Washington headquarters.
On Monday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Fed is and should be independent but added that it had "made a lot of mistakes" and defended Trump's right to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook over allegations of mortgage fraud.
Traders are currently pricing in a 90% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut on September 17, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Non-yielding gold typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment.
Rate-cut expectations and worries over the Fed's independence have weighed on the U.S. dollar (.DXY), which is languishing near a more than one-month low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for overseas buyers.
Data on Friday showed that the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.2% month-on-month and 2.6% year-on-year, both in line with expectations.
Investors are now looking forward to the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday to determine the size of an expected Fed rate cut later this month.
Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.1% to $40.71 per ounce, after hitting its highest since September 2011 in the previous session.
Platinum gained 1% to $1,415.70 and palladium fell 0.7% to $1,129.03.