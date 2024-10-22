Gold hovers near record high on safe-haven demand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gold prices rose on Tuesday and hovered near a record high hit in the previous session, amid uncertainties around the U.S. election, the ongoing Middle East tensions and expectations of central banks cutting interest rates, News.Az reports citing Investing .

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,735.14 per ounce by 0658 GMT and U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,749.30.Gold, considered a hedge against political and geopolitical uncertainty, hit an all-time high of $2,740.37 on Monday and has gained more than 32% so far this year."A confluence of tailwinds remains in place, which includes its (gold's) status as an attractive hedge against U.S. election uncertainties and geopolitical risks, resilient central banks' demand and room for catch-up ETF buying," IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said."Buyers may seem to eye the $2,800 level next, as political uncertainties will persist as the election draws nearer."With the U.S. presidential election just over two weeks away, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are caught in a knife-edge battle to win over some of the more competitive states.Recently, Israel assassinated the leaders of Hezbollah in Lebanon and of Hamas in Gaza, while showing no signs of reining in its ground and aerial offensives.Traders now see an 87% chance of a 25-basis-point cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in November, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.Benchmark 10-year treasury yields rose to a 12-week high in the last session, while the dollar clung to a two-and-half-month high on Tuesday.Spot silver rose 1.1% to $34.12 per ounce after hitting its highest since late-2012 in the last session.Citi Research revised its six- to 12-month forecast for silver prices upward to $40 per ounce from $38 per ounce.Platinum rose about 1% to $1,013.10 per ounce. Palladium added 1.4% to $1,065.44.

News.Az