Gold prices rise as traders react to US inflation data

Gold prices rise as traders react to US inflation data

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gold prices inched higher as traders evaluated the implications of recent U.S. inflation data on future monetary policy.

Bullion traded near $2,632 an ounce in thin trading after closing 1.1% higher on Friday, following the print of the core US personal consumption expenditures price index for November, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg. The reading was muted, a step in the right direction for policymakers looking to reduce interest rates further in 2025.Lower rates are typically a positive for gold, as it doesn’t pay interest.The precious metal has climbed more than a quarter this year and hit record levels, supported by US monetary easing, safe-haven demand, and buying by the world’s central banks. However, the rally eased after the election of Donald Trump, which boosted the dollar. A stronger greenback makes commodities priced in the currency more expensive for most buyers.Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,632.17 an ounce at 7:34 a.m. in London, after falling 1% last week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat, following a 0.6% weekly gain. Platinum and silver rose over 1%, while palladium advanced 0.7%.

News.Az