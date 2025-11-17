Yandex metrika counter

Gold slips for third day as investors doubt december Fed rate cut

  • Economics
  • Share
Gold slips for third day as investors doubt december Fed rate cut
Photo: ABC News

Gold prices fell for a third consecutive day, declining as much as 0.8% after losing more than 2% in the previous session, as expectations for a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut continue to fade.

Traders are losing confidence in a December reduction in borrowing costs as Federal Reserve officials signal hesitation. Lower interest rates typically make non-yielding assets like gold more attractive to investors, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Market participants and policymakers are awaiting a backlog of economic data delayed by the longest U.S. government shutdown in history. The six-week gap in reliable labor market and inflation statistics has made some officials reluctant to commit to a rate cut. Previously, traders had nearly priced in a quarter-point reduction, but uncertainty has now split market expectations for December.

Gold is still up about 55% this year and remains on target for its best annual performance since 1979. A scorching rally to a record high above $4,380 last month has been underpinned by elevated central-bank purchases, while investors have also piled into precious metals as a hedge against growing fiscal unease in some of the world’s biggest economies.

Gold fell 0.5% to $4,063.21 an ounce as of 2:18 p.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was up 0.1%. Silver and palladium rose, while platinum also edged up.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      