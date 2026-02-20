Google explores expansion of AI chip market through data center partnerships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google is pursuing strategies to broaden the market for its artificial-intelligence chips as it seeks to compete with Nvidia, the current market leader.

The company is increasing financial support to data-center partners that can deliver computing power to a wider range of customers, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the plans, News.az reports, citing BBC.

Google is in discussions to invest approximately $100 million in cloud-computing startup Fluidstack, as part of a deal that values the company at around $7.5 billion, people familiar with the discussions said. Fluidstack is among a growing number of neocloud companies that offer computing services to AI companies.

The company aims to support the growth of Fluidstack and encourage more computing providers to use its AI chips, people familiar with the plans said. Google’s AI chips are called tensor processing units, or TPUs.

Google has held discussions about expanding financial commitments to other data-center partners that could increase TPU demand, people familiar with the talks said.

Managers at Google’s cloud-computing division recently revisited a longstanding internal debate about restructuring the TPU team into a stand-alone unit, people familiar with the discussions said. Such a plan could allow Google to expand investment opportunities, including with outside capital.

A Google representative said there are no plans to restructure the TPU unit.

