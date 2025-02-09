Google Search no longer displays Bitcoin charts due to a bug -SCREENS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google Search is no longer displaying Bitcoin prices. Rajan Patel, Google's VP of Engineering for Search, stated that this was "not intended" and that he will look into the issue, News.Az informs via Search Engine.

If you search for [bitcoin usd] or variations of this search, you won't get the price chat for Bitcoin, like you would for other stocks and funds.

@rajanpatel did something change with bitcoin charts on Google? — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) February 9, 2025

