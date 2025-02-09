Yandex metrika counter

Google Search no longer displays Bitcoin charts due to a bug -SCREENS

Google Search is no longer displaying Bitcoin prices. Rajan Patel, Google's VP of Engineering for Search, stated that this was "not intended" and that he will look into the issue, News.Az informs via Search Engine

If you search for [bitcoin usd] or variations of this search, you won't get the price chat for Bitcoin, like you would for other stocks and funds.

