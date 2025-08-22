Google signs $10 billion cloud deal with Meta

Google and Meta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal was first reported by the Information.

The news comes after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's comments in July that the company would spend hundreds of billions of dollars to build several massive AI data centers.

The company raised the bottom end of its annual capital expenditures forecast by $2 billion, to a range of $66 billion to $72 billion last month.

Meta is seeking outside partners to help it fund the massive infrastructure needed to power AI by offloading $2 billion in data center assets, the company disclosed in a filing earlier this month.

In June, Reuters reported that OpenAI was planning to add Alphabet's Google Cloud service to meet its growing needs for computing capacity, a surprising collaboration between two prominent competitors in the artificial intelligence sector.

Amid this flurry of deals, Google parent's cloud-computing unit delivered an almost 32% jump in second-quarter revenue in July, which surpassed expectations.