Google warns US visa staff to avoid travel over embassy delays

Google has warned some employees holding U.S. visas to avoid international travel due to lengthy visa appointment delays at U.S. embassies, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email.

According to the report, the advisory was sent by Google’s external legal counsel, BAL Immigration Law, and cautioned employees who require a visa stamp to re-enter the United States. The email warned that visa processing times have significantly increased, raising the risk of workers being stuck outside the U.S. for extended periods, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The memo noted that several U.S. embassies and consulates are facing visa appointment delays of up to 12 months, making international travel risky for affected staff.

The warning comes amid tighter immigration policies under President Donald Trump’s administration, which recently announced increased vetting for H-1B visa applicants, including reviews of social media activity. The H-1B program is widely used by U.S. technology companies to employ highly skilled workers, particularly from India and China.

Earlier this year, the administration also imposed a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications, drawing attention from the tech sector. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

In a similar move, Alphabet had advised employees in September to limit international travel and urged H-1B visa holders to remain in the United States, according to a previous internal email reviewed by Reuters.

