Gorgeous dresses by Azerbaijan`s fashion designer displayed at State Hermitage Museum

Three dresses by Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan, fashion designer Fakhriya Khalafova`s collections are presented at the "Costume History" exhibition at the State Hermitage Museum, and then will enter the museum's fund.

Two dresses with unique Azerbaijani ornaments from the collection "Oriental Magnetism" were presented in December 2014 at the Oriental Fashion Festival Oriental Fashion Show in Paris, AzerTag reports. Another dress - from the designer's wedding collection is created in the rococo style of the 19th century.

"Costume History" exhibition will last until Saturday.

Works of Khalilova's national collection can be found in Egypt, the library of Alexandria, the Cultural Center of Istanbul, and the cultural centers of various cities in the U.S.

The designer, who is also an Associate Professor of the Modeling Department at Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, took part in preparing the classic Azerbaijani operetta "Arshin mal alan" by famous composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli staged at the 100th anniversary of the State Theatre of Musical Comedy, where she created costumes.

Works by gorgeous fashion designer are also very popular among Turkish public figures, representatives of culture and art.

