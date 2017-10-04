Government of Azerbaijan, UNHCR discuss cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Ali Hasanov has met with UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi on the sidelines of the 68th session of UNHCR`s Executive Committee.

On behalf of the government of Azerbaijan, Ali Hasanov thanked Filippo Grandi for UNHCR`s assistance in addressing humanitarian problems of the Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs, who fell victims to Armenia`s military aggression, AzerTag reports. Hasanov highlighted Azerbaijan`s social and economic development and state programs to improve the living conditions of the refugees and IDPs.

He spoke about the current state of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Armenia`s non-constructive position in the negotiations. He said that Armenia constantly violates the ceasefire on the frontline thereby posing a threat to civilians. Hasanov presented a photo album reflecting the UN High Commissioner`s visit to Azerbaijan in 1999 to Grandi and invited him to visit Azerbaijan again.

Grandi hailed the Azerbaijani government`s efforts to improve living conditions of the refugees and IDPs. He stressed the necessity of combining the international community`s efforts to solve problems of refugees and IDPs all over the world. The UN High Commissioner thanked the government of Azerbaijan for creating transparent and free conditions for international organizations` activity. Grandi said that UNHCR is committed to developing its successful cooperation with Azerbaijan`s government.

