Governor of Astrakhan region to visit Baku

Governor of Russia`s Astrakhan region Alexander Zhilkin will visit Baku next week, AzerTag reports.

According to website of the administration of Astrakhan region, Zhilkin will put forward a number of proposals on works to be done in 2018. He said Azerbaijani investors were first foreign business representatives to invest in the “Lotos” Special Economic Zone. “Azerbaijan’s ATEF group of companies started construction of an electrical equipment plant in this zone. It plans to invest more than 1.1 billion rubles in the project,” Zhilkin added.

News.Az

