Governor resigns over beating of officer in Armenia

Governor of Armenia's Vayots Dzor Province Trdat Sargsyan has made a decision to resign from his office as governor, he wrote on his Facebook page.

On September 18, a scuffle, involving Lieutenant Colonel Ara Mkhitaryan and assistant to the governor of Vayots Dzor Province Harutyun Grigoryan, took place at the courtyard of a Yeghegnadzor building. The suspect beat Mkhitaryan. Charges were filed against Grigoryan, and he was arrested.

There are reports that Trdat Sargsyan also was involved in the incident, these reports are being checked, but Sargsyan denies any involvement.

