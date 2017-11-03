Yandex metrika counter

Goychay hosts pomegranate festival - PHOTOS

  • Society
Goychay hosts pomegranate festival - PHOTOS

A regular Pomegranate Fesival has been held in Goychay region of Azerbaijan.

The first Pomegranate Festival was held in Goychay on November 3, 2006, with the joint organizational support of the Ministry of  Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Executive Power of Goychay.

The goal is to promote regions, demonstrate cultural and economic potential and develop tourism.

The secret of taste and the invariable quality of Goychay pomegranate lies in the unique microclimate and soil composition of this region.

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta also attended the event. He was choosing a souvenir to buy. The seller wanted to present this souvenir to Cekuta as a gift, but the Ambassador refused to take it for free and paid for it.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

