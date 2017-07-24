Grandiose Gabala International Music Festival is ready for opening

+ ↺ − 16 px

During 29 July to 3 August 2017, the 9th International Music Festival will take place in Gabala, AzerTag reports.

Eminent musicians, artistic groups, soloists and conductors from Azerbaijan, Austria, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Israel and other countries will participate in the Festival, to be held with the organizational support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

On July 30, official opening of the Festival will take place on a grandiose scene installed before the Heydar Aliyev Congress Centre in Gabala.

In accordance with the Festival’s programmer, works by great composers of Azerbaijan and of the world will be performed on the Gabala scene. Along with world-renowned musicians, young talents too will perform on the Festival’s open scene, and in the chamber hall.

Gabala International Music Festival is an annual open-air festival of classical music held every summer beginning from 2009 in Gabala, Azerbaijan. Prominent musicians from different countries, world-known symphonic and philharmonic orchestras performed in the festival. The Gabala International Music Festival brought together famous musicians from different countries as USA, France, Israel, Mexico, Cuba, Poland, Russia, Italy, Spain.

