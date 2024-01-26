Great Return Program continues in full swing: next address – Fuzuli! (ANALYTICS)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan implements massive rehabilitation and repopulation programs as the liberated lands emerge from the ashes.

The Great Return Program, aimed at the relocation of former IDPs to their permanent residences in these lands, continues in full swing.

One of the addresses of the Great Return is the city of Fuzuli.

Fuzuli city was liberated from Armenian occupation on October 17, 2020, with the battles conducted as a result of a counter-offensive launched by the Azerbaijani Army on September 27, 2020.

Following the liberation, Azerbaijan started major reconstruction works in the Fuzuli district to resettle residents back to their native land.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the first multi-apartment residential block in the city of Fuzuli, on 18 October 2021.

The residential area, which will cover an area of 17.8 hectares, will be built and put into use in stages. In the first stage, 4-5-story residential buildings with 65 apartments consisting of 1, 2, 3, and 4-room apartments will be built. There will also be multi-functional buildings in the neighborhood. In total, 2860 people are expected to live in the neighborhood.

First group of former Azerbaijani IDPs returned to Fuzuli City on August 18, 2023. Initially, 23 families (90 people) were relocated to the newly built city.

September 11, 2023, another group of residents, consisting of 24 families (92 people) relocated to their homes. On September 15 of the same year, another 73 people (25 families) relocated. The relocation process continues until today. The last relocation process took place today.

Thus, On January 26, 2024, Azerbaijan relocated 104 people (30 families) from Baku to the city of Fuzuli in another phase of the relocation process. With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in the city reaches 500, comprising 1,854 individuals.

For the convenient living of the residents, Azerbaijan built infrastructure in Fuzuli.

One of the major of the mention works is Fuzuli International Airport. An opening ceremony of the Fuzuli International Airport has been held on 26 October 2021. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the opening ceremony.

Fuzuli International Airport, known as the air gateway to Karabakh, was built at the most modern level. The airport can receive any type of aircraft. The runway is 3,000 meters long and 60 meters wide. Equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, the airport's terminal can process at least 200 passengers per hour. All the work done here was carried out by international norms and standards.

Note that according to the Decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, October 17 will be celebrated as "Fuzuli City Day" every year.

Analytic group of News.az

The article focuses on the theme of "Great Return to the Liberated Territories"

The article was published with the support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA)





News.Az