Greece in talks with Israel to purchase anti-aircraft and artillery systems

Greece is in negotiations with Israel to purchase modern missile systems for a planned anti-aircraft defense dome, according to two officials familiar with the matter.

Athens has said it will spend about 28 billion euros ($33 billion) by 2036 to modernise its armed forces as it emerges from a 2009-2018 debt crisis and tries to keep pace with Türkiye, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

About 3 billion euros will be used to create a multi-layer anti-aircraft and anti-drone system, called the "Achilles Shield". It also plans to buy new stealth fighter jets, frigates and submarines from the US and Europe.

"We want to buy 36 PULS artillery systems and anti-aircraft systems for 'Achilles Shield'. The negotiations with Israel will intensify next month," one of the officials said, adding that Greek companies would provide about 25 percent of the project.

The cost of 36 PULS rocket artillery systems, made by Israel's Elbit, is estimated at 650 million euros, the official said, adding that they would be used to protect Greece's eastern borders with Türkiye.

Greece and Israel have strong economic and diplomatic ties. They have launched several joint exercises in recent years, and they operate an air training centre in southern Greece.

A second Greek official confirmed that negotiations were underway.

Israel's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Greece, which also uses US-made Patriot anti-aircraft defence systems, wants to replace its older Russian-made OSA, TOR-M1 and S-300.

In 2024, Greece expressed an interest in buying anti-aircraft and modern artillery systems from Israel, but Israel's war on Gaza postponed the discussions, the second official said.

