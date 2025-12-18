Greece receives Kimon frigate from France in €25bn military upgrade

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greece has received the first of four advanced frigates from France, with Greek officials stating that it marks the beginning of a "new era" for the country's navy.

The handover ceremony for the F601 Kimon took place on Thursday in the western port city of Lorient and was attended by Greece’s Defence Minister Nikos Dendias, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"We are witnessing proof of the strategic relationship between Greece and France that also bears my signature," Dendias said.

"It is not just the delivery of an exceptional ship, but the entry of the Armed Forces and the Navy into a new era."

Dendias thanked the French government and described bilateral relations as "very warm."

Greece agreed to purchase three Kimon vessels in September 2021 as part of a €3 billion defence package. Athens has the option for a fourth, which was approved by parliament in summer and formally agreed with Paris in November. The Greek flag was raised on the new frigate and will be fully integrated into the Greek navy and operational in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean in 2026. Commenting on Greece’s ambitious defence procurement programme in Brussels, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the handover as "a moment that should make all Greeks proud." "I am at the European Council today but I believe that the heart of Greece beats a few kilometres from here, at the Lorient shipyard, where the Greek flag will be raised on the first of the four Belharra frigates." The Kimon is due to sail to Brest where its weapons systems, including Exocet Block III anti-ship missiles and Aster 30 air-defence missiles, will be installed and is expected to arrive at the Salamina Naval Base near Athens at the start of 2026.

