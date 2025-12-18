Greece receives Kimon frigate from France in €25bn military upgrade
Greece has received the first of four advanced frigates from France, with Greek officials stating that it marks the beginning of a "new era" for the country's navy.
The handover ceremony for the F601 Kimon took place on Thursday in the western port city of Lorient and was attended by Greece’s Defence Minister Nikos Dendias, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
"We are witnessing proof of the strategic relationship between Greece and France that also bears my signature," Dendias said.
"It is not just the delivery of an exceptional ship, but the entry of the Armed Forces and the Navy into a new era."
Dendias thanked the French government and described bilateral relations as "very warm."
Greece agreed to purchase three Kimon vessels in September 2021 as part of a €3 billion defence package.