Grigory Karasin: Voters in Azerbaijan filled with optimism

On election day, voters in Azerbaijan are filled with optimism, Grigory Karasin, the chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“We are aware that seven candidates have been registered. The eventual victor will undoubtedly emerge as the strongest contender. Those who cast their votes today hold hope for Azerbaijan`s transformation into a modern, dynamic country. This aspiration draws a significant number of voters to the polling stations. It is both visually captivating and heartening. I would like to extend my gratitude, saying “thanks” to the organizers who have successfully created such conducive conditions,” he said.

“On election day, voters are filled with optimism. It's not merely about expressing one`s position through the ballot; it's about every family, every person, every Azerbaijani casting their vote for their future. People vote for stability. They vote for economic and social progress,” Karasin added.

News.Az