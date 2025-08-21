GTA 6 real-life police car goes up for sale

+ ↺ − 16 px

The hype for Grand Theft Auto 6 continues to skyrocket, and now a real-life police car tied to the game has sent fans into a bidding war. First teased back in December 2023, GTA 6 promises to reimagine Vice City with a groundbreaking storyline and jaw-dropping visuals. But before the game even launches, fans already have a chance to own a piece of its history.

The real-life version of the iconic police car, used in both GTA 5 and promotional events for GTA 6, has surfaced in Colorado. More than just a prop, this fully street-legal vehicle is being auctioned off—and it’s already attracting international attention. Bidding started at just $10 but has since soared into the thousands as collectors and gamers race to claim it, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

For die-hard fans, this isn’t just a car. It’s a slice of gaming history, complete with Vice City police decals, a cheeky custom license plate reading “SCAREDU,” and authentic detailing Rockstar used for in-game design. The auction has quickly become a talking point across the gaming community, with enthusiasts imagining themselves rolling up to work in a GTA cop car.

The excitement is amplified by the long wait for GTA 6, set to launch in 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with a PC version expected later. While fans continue to dissect every trailer frame for clues, the auction offers a tangible connection to the world Rockstar is building. Whoever wins won’t just own a car—they’ll own a rare piece of GTA lore that blurs the line between virtual Vice City and the real world.

