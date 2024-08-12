GUAM Observer Mission to supervise Azerbaijan's snap parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Observer Mission of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development – GUAM will oversee Azerbaijan’s snap parliamentary elections set for September 1, News.Az reports citing Azertag .

According to the GUAM Secretariat, the Observer Mission will include Altai Efendiev, GUAM Secretary General, Mykhailo Papiyev, MP of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, David Matikashvili, MP of the Georgian Parliament, as well as Sabuhi Tamirov and Teimuraz Kiladze, Program Coordinators of the GUAM Secretariat.Following the voting, the GUAM Observer Mission will issue a report on the results of the election.

