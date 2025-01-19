Guterres: UN will make every effort to ensure Israel withdraws from Lebanon by the set deadline
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres assured Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Beirut that the UN would make every effort to ensure Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon within the ceasefire deadline, News.Az citing the Reuters.
The ceasefire, which took effect on November 27 and was brokered by the United States and France, requires Israeli forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon within 60 days, and for Hezbollah to remove all its fighters and weapons from the south.
The UN secretary-general congratulated President Aoun on his election as head of the republic and expressed solidarity with the severely affected Lebanese people. According to him, the future government of the republic has a unique chance to strengthen state institutions and work on the country's recovery.
