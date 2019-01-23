Hajiyev: Davos meeting of Azerbaijani president, Armenian PM may be regarded as continuation of meetings in Dushanbe, St. Petersburg

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos may be regarded as the continuation of the informal meetings held earlier in Tajikistan’s Dushanbe and Russia’s St. Petersburg, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend on Jan. 23.

"The meeting was held at the initiative of President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende," he added. "The meeting can be regarded as the continuation of the informal meetings held within the summits of the CIS countries in Dushanbe and St. Petersburg. As you know, the negotiation process is held at the level of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers."

Hajiyev added that the meetings of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers were held on January 16, 2019 in Paris, as well as on December 3, 2018 in Milan.

"A meeting of foreign ministers is also planned to be held in the future," he said. "The meetings in full format at the level of the heads of state, as a rule, are organized by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group."

