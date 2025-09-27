Hakan Fidan announces that Trump supports lifting U.S. sanctions against Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that during the meeting in New York between U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, discussions were held on CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) sanctions and a ceasefire in Gaza, News.Az reports.

Fidan emphasized that both sides supported the removal of sanctions.

“We carried out extensive diplomatic efforts. In the discussions, an agreement was reached on resolving issues such as CAATSA sanctions that hinder the further development of our relations. Our priority is to ensure a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible,” the minister said.

News.Az