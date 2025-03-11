Hamas announces Gaza ceasefire talks begin in Doha

+ ↺ − 16 px

A senior Hamas official has stated that new ceasefire talks for Gaza began on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar, with the Palestinian resistance movement approaching the negotiations in a "positive and responsible" manner.

"A new round of ceasefire negotiations began today," Abdul Rahman Shadid said in a statement, News.Az reports citing Gulf Times.

"Our movement is dealing with these negotiations positively and responsibly."



Israel has also sent a team of negotiators for talks aimed at extending the fragile ceasefire in Gaza, but has so far not commented on the talks.



"We hope that the current round of negotiations leads to tangible progress toward beginning the second phase," Shadid said.



He also expressed hope that US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff would help "initiate negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire agreement".



"The US administration bears responsibility due to its unwavering support for the occupying (Israeli) government."



The first 42-day phase of the truce deal expired in early March without agreement on subsequent stages meant to secure a lasting end to the war.



There are differing views on how to proceed, with Hamas seeking immediate negotiations for the next phase, while Israel wants to extend the first phase.



Ahead of the current round of talks, Israel halted the supply of electricity to Gaza's only desalination plant, a move Hamas condemned as "cheap and unacceptable blackmail."



Israel has already stopped aid deliveries to Gaza.



"Denying the flow of food, medicines, fuel and basic relief means has led to a spike in food prices and a severe shortage of medical supplies, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza," Hamas said in a separate statement.



In recent days, Israel has conducted daily strikes in Gaza.



On Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike killed four men in Gaza City, according to the territory's civil defence agency.



In recent days, US hostages envoy Adam Boehler held unprecedented direct talks with Hamas and said an agreement for releasing more captives was expected "in the coming weeks".

News.Az