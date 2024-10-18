Hamas confirms death of Yahya Sinwar in Israeli airstrike
Hamas has confirmed the death of Yahya Sinwar, the head of its political bureau, following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.In a televised statement, Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya praised Sinwar as a “hero who fought the Israeli forces until his last breath,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
He also stressed that Israeli hostages “will not be released until the complete cessation of Israeli aggression in Gaza, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.”
The Israeli army said Thursday that it had killed Sinwar in a military operation in the Gaza Strip.
Following Yahya Sinwar's assassination, senior Hamas official Khaled Mashal has reportedly become a de facto leader , responsible for negotiations on hostages.