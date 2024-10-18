Khaled Mashal reportedly becomes Hamas leader after Sinwar’s death

Following Yahya Sinwar's assassination, senior Hamas official Khaled Mashal has reportedly become a de facto leader, responsible for negotiations on hostages.

Sources indicate that Mashal will act as the interim leader, overseeing communications with key stakeholders involved in negotiations for the release of Israeli hostages, News.Az reports, citing Lebanon’s LBCI news website. Following Sinwar's death during an Israeli military operation in southern Gaza on October 16, Hamas has communicated with Turkish, Qatari, and Egyptian officials, expressing concerns that discussions on prisoner exchanges and a ceasefire will become more challenging.

