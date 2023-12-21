Hamas demands release of 3 top Palestinian leaders in any hostage deal with Israel: Report

Hamas demands release of 3 top Palestinian leaders in any hostage deal with Israel: Report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas demands the release of three top Palestinian leaders in any hostage swap deal with Israel, according to Israeli media on Thursday, News.az reports citing Anadolu.

Hamas insists Marwan Barghouti, Ahmed Saadat and Abdullah Barghouti be on the list of prisoners to be released in any new deal, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

Barghouti, 64, a member of Fatah’s Central Committee, is most favored to chair the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority after President Mahmoud Abbas, according to Palestinian opinion polls.

He was arrested by Israel in 2002 and slapped with five life sentences.

Barghouti “can change the face of the Palestinian Authority,” the newspaper said.

Saadat, Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), was arrested in 2008 and slapped with a 30-year jail term in connection with the killing of Israeli Tourism Minister Rehavam Ze'evi in 2001.

Abdullah Barghouti is a top Hamas leader and was slapped with multiple life sentences for a spate of attacks against Israelis.

News.Az