Hamas launches major rocket barrage at southern Israel - VIDEO

Israeli security forces at the scene of a rocket strike in the southern city of Ashkelon, April 6, 2025. (Edi Israel/Flash90)

Hamas fired 10 rockets at southern Israel on Sunday night in the largest rocket attack in months.

Five of the ten rockets were intercepted by Israel’s air defenses, the Israel Defense Forces said, but at least one of the other five hit Ashkelon, causing damage, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

A 30-year-old man was lightly injured by shrapnel, and taken to the city’s Barzilai Hospital for treatment.

The Magen David Adom emergency services said that two other people were hurt while running to shelters, while several people were treated for acute anxiety following the attack.

The rockets were launched toward the coastal cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod shortly after 9 p.m. from central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah, an area where the IDF has not been operating.

Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket barrage shortly after it was launched.

Israel immediately vowed that Hamas would pay a heavy price. Defense Minister Israel Katz — after speaking with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was en route to the US — said he had ordered the IDF to expand its renewed offensive against Hamas. Following the attack, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman, Col. Avichay Adraee, issued an evacuation warning for Palestinian civilians in the Deir al-Balah area, saying that it was a “final warning” before the IDF carried out strikes there. The military then said it carried out a drone strike targeting the rocket launcher used to launch the barrage.

News.Az