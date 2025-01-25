Hamas recruits up to 15,000 fighters since start of war with Israel, sources reveal

Hamas recruits up to 15,000 fighters since start of war with Israel, sources reveal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has recruited between 10,000 and 15,000 members since the start of its war with Israel, according to two congressional sources briefed on U.S. intelligence.

The intelligence indicates a similar number of Hamas fighters have been killed during that period, the sources said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The latest official U.S. estimates have not been previously reported.Hamas and Israel began a ceasefire on Sunday after 15 months of a conflict that has devastated the Gaza Strip and inflamed the Middle East.The sources briefed on the intelligence, which was included in a series of updates from U.S. intelligence agencies in the final weeks of the Biden administration, said that while Hamas has successfully recruited new members, many are young and untrained and are being used for simple security purposes.The U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment.On Jan. 14, then-President Joe Biden's Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States believed Hamas had recruited almost as many fighters as it had lost in the Palestinian enclave, cautioning that this was a "recipe for an enduring insurgency and perpetual war."He did not provide further details about the assessment, but Israeli figures have put the total militant death toll in Gaza at around 20,000.“Each time Israel completes its military operations and pulls back, Hamas militants regroup and re-emerge because there’s nothing else to fill the void,” Blinken said. Both Israel and the United States brand Hamas a terrorist group.Asked for comment, a Hamas official said he was checking with the relevant parties in the group. Hamas armed wing spokesman Abu Ubaida said in July that the group had been able to recruit thousands of new fighters.In the days since the ceasefire, Hamas has shown itself to be deeply entrenched in Gaza despite Israel's vow to destroy the militant group. The territory's Hamas-run administration has moved quickly to reimpose security measures and to begin restoring basic services to parts of the enclave, much of which has been reduced to wasteland by the Israeli offensive.Since the start of the war, American officials have not said publicly how many fighters Washington believes Hamas has lost, only noting that the group has been significantly degraded and has likely lost thousands.

News.Az