Hamas says its conditions for agreement will not change

Hamas said that the conditions for a potential agreement will not change after Israel's attack on Qatar, News.Az reports citing Aljazeera.

"This crime was a conspiracy against the negotiation process. We confirm the participation of the US administration in this crime," said Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum.

Note that on September 9, Israel carried out an airstrike on a building housing Hamas members in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

