Hamas seeks guarantees on ceasefire as Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas is pushing for firm guarantees that a proposed U.S.-backed ceasefire in Gaza will lead to a permanent end to the conflict, as Israeli airstrikes reportedly killed at least 59 people across the territory on Thursday, according to Gaza health authorities.

A source close to Hamas said the group wants assurances that the 60-day ceasefire, currently under discussion, will not merely pause hostilities, but set the stage for a full cessation of the war, which has dragged on for nearly 21 months, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

The push for a truce has gained new momentum following a recently brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which ended a separate 12-day aerial confrontation. U.S. President Donald Trump announced earlier this week that Israel had agreed to the necessary terms to initiate the Gaza ceasefire, though key details are still under negotiation.

Israeli officials have described the chances of reaching a ceasefire and hostage release agreement with Hamas as “high,” though they confirmed that discussions were ongoing regarding long-term guarantees.

On Friday morning, Hamas released a statement confirming that it was consulting with other Palestinian factions about the proposal and would respond to international mediators once those talks concluded.

Meanwhile, conditions on the ground in Gaza remain dire. Medics reported continued Israeli airstrikes throughout Thursday, with dozens of fatalities and widespread damage in densely populated areas.

The proposed 60-day ceasefire would reportedly include the staged release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and measures to facilitate humanitarian aid and infrastructure repair. The deal is part of wider efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and move toward a negotiated resolution to the conflict.

Mediators, including Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, are expected to continue talks with both sides in the coming days.

News.Az