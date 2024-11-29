Harry Brook and Ollie Pope rescue England after top-order collapse in frst test against New Zealand
England’s Harry Brook bats on the second day of the first Test between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Photo: John Davidson/Photosport/AP
Harry Brook's seventh Test century and Ollie Pope's crucial 77 helped England recover from a disastrous top-order collapse, reducing New Zealand's lead to just 29 on day two of the first Test.England were reeling on 71-4, at which point they trailed by 277, as ducks for Zak Crawley and Joe Root sandwiched Jacob Bethell (10 off 34) snicking behind on a scratchy debut from an unfamiliar No 3 spot and Ben Duckett (46) caught on the hook in Christchurch, News.Az reports, citing Sky Sports.
However, Brook (132no) and Pope rode their luck to share a fifth-wicket stand of 151 - Brook was dropped on 18, 41 and 72 and then again on 106 while adding an unbroken 97 with captain Ben Stokes (37no) - as England closed on 319-5 in reply to New Zealand's 348.
Stokes was also the beneficiary of a drop as New Zealand skipper Tom Latham shelled his third catch of the day - and the team's sixth - at short cover close to stumps, reprieving the left-hander on 30.
Brook - who became the second-fastest Englishman to 2,000 Test runs in terms of innings (36), behind only Herbert Sutcliffe (33) - was shelled by Glenn Phillips at gully, Latham at first slip and Devon Conway at deep midwicket before reaching his hundred from 123 balls, shortly after a superb scooped four.
Pope, pushed down the order to No 6 due to him also keeping wicket in this Test, was his usual skittish self at times but managed to peel off a much-needed score after averaging a paltry 11 with a best of 29 while batting at No 3 during October's 2-1 series defeat in Pakistan.
However, England may now be reluctant to move Pope back up after this knock of note - during which he passed 3,000 Test runs - perhaps reopening the age-old debate of who should bat at No 3.
There will be no shifting Brook from No 5, with the Yorkshireman now averaging a shade over 60 in 22 Tests - and over 90 away from home - after New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell grassed him late in the evening shortly after he had reached three figures.
Brook, who latched onto a number of wide deliveries from the Black Caps, looked to the skies after completing his ton, remembering his late grandmother.