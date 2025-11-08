Having won the war, Azerbaijan now wins in peace, says presidential aide

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department, stated in a social media post that while Azerbaijan triumphed in the 2020 war, it is now succeeding in the pursuit of peace.

Hikmat Hajiyev shared a video from the military parade taking place in Baku to mark the fifth anniversary of Victory Day, News.Az reports.

"The Nation Victorious in the Patriotic War! The victorious Azerbaijani Armed Forces are the guarantor of peace, stability, and security in the region. Having won the war, Azerbaijan now wins in peace as well," he wrote on X.

News.Az