Hazlewood shines as Australia beat India to level T20 series

Josh Hazlewood produced a superb spell of 3-13 and Mitchell Marsh struck a quick-fire 46 as Australia defeated India by four wickets in the second Twenty20 international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Put in to bat, India struggled against the Australian pace attack and were bowled out for 125 in 18.4 overs, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Hazlewood’s early breakthroughs left the visitors reeling, with only Abhishek Sharma (68) and Harshit Rana (35) managing double figures.

Australia’s chase got off to a strong start as Marsh and Travis Head (28 off 15) added 51 for the first wicket. The captain’s 46 from 26 deliveries ensured a comfortable finish, with the hosts reaching the target with 40 balls to spare.

“It was a good toss to win — a bit of moisture and Josh is a great bowler when there’s something in it,” Marsh said. “I was a bit nervous but got going in the end. Head took the pressure off.”

Alongside Hazlewood, Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis each claimed two wickets to help Australia secure a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, after the opening game in Canberra was abandoned due to rain. The third T20 will be played in Hobart on Sunday.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav admitted his side’s early collapse was costly. “If you’re four down in the powerplay, it’s difficult to recover from that,” he said. “Abhishek played really well and has been consistent — we just need to bat better at the start.”

Before the match, players and fans observed a minute’s silence in memory of 17-year-old Australian cricketer Ben Austin, who tragically died after being struck by a ball in the nets before a local game in Melbourne on Thursday.

News.Az