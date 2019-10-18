Head coach of Armenian football team resigns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head coach of the Armenian national football team Armen Gyulbudaghyants has resigned, the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) said.

According to a specialist, the reason for his resignation is that the Armenian team failed to qualify for the Euro 2020 final, Armenpress reported.



"The qualifying round is not over a year, but I made a difficult decision to resign as the head coach of the team as I was unable to justify the hopes of the team’s fans, to qualify the team for the Euro 2020 final. Now our opportunities are only theoretical, and although there wasn’t such task before me from the very start, I have always felt that responsibility," he said and thanked all the staff, the players, the FFA President, as well as the fans for the support at the difficult moments.

News.Az

News.Az