Head of Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh region comments on Armenian FM’s statement

The head of Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev commented the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia at the 41st Session of the UN Human Rights Council, Trend reports.

"During his speech at the 41st Session of the UN Human Rights Council on 24 June 2019, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan delivered groundless thoughts about “the inalienable rights, including the right to self-determination” of the so-called “people of Nagorno-Karabakh”. His speech is aimed at misleading the international community by providing false information on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. As if that was not enough, Armenian Minister went further by talking about “the aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh and “existential threat” that it faces”.

Although speaking from the podium of the United Nations, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan lacked a basic reasoning and sounded very irrational and forgot to mention very important UN document during his speech. I would like to remind Armenian Foreign Minister that the same UN SC in its relevant resolutions refers to “Armenians of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

It is evident that population of Nagorno-Karabakh includes both Armenians and Azerbaijanis who are represented in the both communities of Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. The Armenian side, who committed the ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis by violating the fundamental human rights, must understand that without the return of Azerbaijanis to our lands and restoration of the violated rights it is unreasonable to say anything about the future of Nagorno-Karabakh.

It would be more appropriate for Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to study the documents of the UN and other international organizations concerning the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict for the sake of professionalism before his next public speech.

While speaking about the Covenants on human rights to which Armenia likes to refer, I remind that universal human rights shall be exercised in accordance with the constitutional and legal frameworks of States. This is why it should be noted that the judgement of the European Court of Human Rights on “Chiragov and others against Armenia case” once again confirmed that no solution is possible which is inconsistent with international law and the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

The groundless statements by the officials of Armenia and so-called “representatives” of illegal separatist regime that keep the Armenian Community of Nagorno-Karabakh as hostage, do not serve the purposes of the solution.

The members of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan believe that the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh region are capable of living peacefully side-by-side again within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan after the withdrawal of occupant Armenian forces from all the occupied territories. In the environment of peaceful co-existence of the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, just and durable peace, sustainable regional stability and security will prevail," Ganjaliyev said.

News.Az

