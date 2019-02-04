Yandex metrika counter

Head of Azerbaijani Healthcare Ministry's Office resigns

  • Society
Zakiya Mustafayeva has resigned as the Office head of Azerbaijan’s Healthcare Ministry, a source in the ministry told Trend Feb. 4.

She left her position due to transition to a new job; Mustafayeva will head the Office of the Food Safety Agency.

Mustafayeva has been in charge of the Healthcare Ministry’s Office since 2010. She also worked as a doctor and was engaged in public health issues in a number of international organizations.

News.Az


