Head of Parliamentary Committee of Azerbaijan to visit Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Parliament`s Committee on international and inter-parliamentary relations Samad Seyidov will pay a visit to Kyiv to hold number of meetings with his counterparts at the legislative body of Ukraine.

They will discuss strengthening inter-parliamentary ties, as well as cooperation within the international organizations. The sides will also explore ways of exchanging experience in the field of lawmaking.

News.Az

News.Az