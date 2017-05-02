Yandex metrika counter

Head of Parliamentary Committee of Azerbaijan to visit Ukraine

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Parliament`s Committee on international and inter-parliamentary relations Samad Seyidov will pay a visit to Kyiv to hold number of meetings with his counterparts at the legislative body of Ukraine.

They will discuss strengthening inter-parliamentary ties, as well as cooperation within the international organizations. The sides will also explore ways of exchanging experience in the field of lawmaking.

