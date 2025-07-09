Heads of Azerbaijan's diplomatic service bodies visit Khankendi
Photo: AZERTAC
Participants of the 9th meeting of heads of diplomatic service bodies under the theme "Azerbaijan`s Foreign Policy After the Restoration of Sovereignty: Priorities and Challenges" arrived in the city of Khankendi.
The delegation viewed the central part of Khankendi, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
Following the tour, a special session of the 9th meeting of the heads of diplomatic services bodies will be held at Garabakh University.