Hegseth to miss key NATO defense ministers’ meeting

The absence marks the second time in recent months that a senior US official has skipped a major NATO consultation, prompting concern among allies about Washington’s commitment to Euro-Atlantic security, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

According to Politico, Hegseth’s decision may be linked to his support for reducing the US military presence in Europe and to broader changes in the US National Defense Strategy, which places greater emphasis on homeland defense and countering China.

Colby, who will lead the US delegation, is regarded as one of the architects of the Pentagon’s evolving strategy that calls on European allies to take on more responsibility for their own security.

Analysts and former NATO officials say Hegseth’s absence sends an uneasy signal at a sensitive moment for transatlantic relations. Similar concerns were raised in December 2025, when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio skipped a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting.

The developments come amid broader debate in Europe over the future of NATO and the extent of US engagement in the alliance.