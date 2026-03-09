Debris from intercepted projectile injures two in Abu Dhabi

Two people were injured in Abu Dhabi after debris fell in separate locations following an interception by the country’s air defence system, authorities said.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, a Jordanian national sustained minor injuries in the first incident, while an Egyptian national was moderately injured in the second, News.Az reports.

The injuries were caused by falling debris after the UAE’s air defence systems intercepted an incoming threat.

Authorities did not provide further details about the intercepted projectile.

News.Az