Heritage of Dede Qorqud included in UNESCO list - UPDATED

The "Dede Gorgud's heritage: a file on culture, folk legends and music” promotes unity, equality and diversity in Azerbaijan, Turkey and Kazakhstan, as well as the values of family, women’s role in society, hospitality and justice.

Armenian provocative attempts regarding the nomination of Yalli (Kochari, Tenzere) traditional group dances of Nakhchivan were suppressed, the statement said, according to Trend.

The Azerbaijani delegation pointed out the inadmissibility of the Armenian side's non-constructive and irrelevant position.

With the support of the First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO and ISESCO Mehriban Aliyeva, the "Dede Gorgud's heritage: a file on culture, folk legends and music”, the art of crafting and playing kamancha, the tradition of cooking and serving dolma, the performance of Azerbaijani mugham (a folk musical composition), the tradition of cooking and serving lavash, Lahij copper craft, ashig art, Novruz holiday, the art of carpet weaving, tar performance, and kalaghayi art have been included to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, as well as, Chovgan, a traditional team game on Karabakh horses, and Yalli (Kochari, Tenzere), traditional group dances of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have been included to the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

The Heritage of Dede Qorqud/Korkyt Ata/Dede Korkut, epic culture, folk tales and music, was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, reads a message posted on UNESCO’s website.

This decision was made at the 13th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held Nov. 26-Dec. 1 in the capital of Mauritius, Port Louis.

The document on this nomination was presented jointly by Azerbaijan, Turkey and Kazakhstan.

The epic culture, folk tales and music of Dede Qorqud/Korkyt Ata/Dede Korkut are based on twelve heroic legends, stories and tales and thirteen traditional musical compositions shared and transmitted across the generations through oral expressions, performing arts, cultural codes and musical compositions. Dede Qorqud appears in each story as a legendary figure and wise individual, a sage of minstrels whose words, music and expressions of wisdom relate to traditions of birth, marriage and death. In the musical compositions, the main intonations are reproduced using a musical instrument called the Kobyz through the sounds of nature, and imitation soundscapes are characteristic of this medium (such as the imitation of a wolf’s howl or a swan’s note). The musical compositions are all interconnected by the epic stories that accompany them. The element encompasses social, cultural and moral values such as heroism, dialogue, physical and spiritual wellness and unity as well as respect for nature, and contains profound knowledge about the history and culture of Turkic-speaking communities. It is practised and sustained by the community concerned on a wide variety of occasions – from family events to national and international festivals – and is therefore well-rooted in society, serving as a connecting thread between generations.

