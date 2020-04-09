Heydar Aliyev Center expresses support to Russia amid COVID-19 pandemic

+ ↺ − 16 px

A projection of the Russian flag was shown on the Heydar Aliyev Center's building on April 9.

As the expression of Azerbaijan’s solidarity with the international community in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the flag of each state, which has been affected by the virus, to the accompaniment of the music of this country will be displayed daily at the Heydar Aliyev Center that is a worldwide architectural monument.

Thus, the center renders support, respect and reverences to the states where COVID-19 is widespread and their peoples.

The projection can be observed daily from 20:00 to 00:00 (GMT+4) on the building of the center.

News.Az

