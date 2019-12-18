Heydar Aliyev Center hosts concert of Musica Viva Moscow Chamber Orchestra

+ ↺ − 16 px

Musica Viva Moscow Chamber Orchestra has performed at the Heydar Aliyev Center, AZERTAC reported.

The concert featured outstanding pieces by such world famous composers as W.A. Mozart, J.S.Bach, A. Arensky and D.Shostakovich.

The orchestra's artistic director and conductor Alexander Rudin (cello), Alexey Volodin (piano) and Andrey Ershov (trumpet) delighted the audience with spectacular performances.

The Orchestra’s performance of “Arazbari”, famous piece of Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, received with much admiration and applause from the audience.

The Chamber Orchestra “Musica Viva” was founded in Vladimir in 1978 by a violinist and a conductor Victor Kornachev. Rudin has been artistic director since 1988 of the Musica Viva chamber orchestra, ensemble which had grown into a fully-fledged orchestra.

Musica Viva makes continuous appearances in major international music festivals. The orchestra has toured to Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Japan, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Poland, Finland, Turkey, India, China and Taiwan.

Alexander Rudin is a People’s Artist of Russia, a State Prize laureate, a world-famous cellist, conductor, collaborating with symphony and chamber orchestras. His repertoire covers both famous and never before performed works created over 400 years for cello.

Andrey Ershov, as one of the most talented representatives of the Russian piano school with exceptional technical skills, is a soloist of the Moscow Academic Musical Theater.

News.Az

News.Az