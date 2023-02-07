Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku to turn Turkish national colors

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku will be illuminated in the Turkish national colors to commemorate the earthquake victims, News.az reports.

A video projection depicting the Azerbaijan-Türkiye friendship, brotherhood, and unity will be shown for several days, starting today.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

News.Az